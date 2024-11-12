AEW Collision Avoids Going Head-To-Head With WWE Survivor Series Due To Preemption

"AEW Collision" will reportedly not have to go up against one of WWE's big five premium live events, Survivor Series, this month.

According to "PWInsider," "Collision" will not air on TNT during Survivor Series: WarGames, which will broadcast live on Peacock, due to preemptions. The outlet reported that AEW will air a three-hour block of "Collision" and "AEW Rampage" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, while Survivor Series will begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern that Saturday. The shows have been moved from their regular time slots due to NHL coverage on Friday and college basketball on Saturday, and they will be taped earlier in the week from Chicago.

"AEW Dynamite" recently went head-to-head with "WWE NXT," airing on Wednesday night from the legendary ECW arena due to election coverage on The CW. "NXT" won in the ratings last week, with WWE's developmental program drawing 619,000 viewers, while "Dynamite" pulled in 523,000 sets of eyes. "NXT" was headlined by a 10-woman tag team match featuring new signees Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria (formerly Delta) against a heel tag team featuring NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, while "Dynamite" saw Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita take on Ricochet and a mystery partner, who turned out to be a returning Powerhouse Hobbs.

The last time "Collision" went up against a WWE event was in September when it went head-to-head with "WWE SmackDown" due to its All Out pay-per-view airing the next day. The "Collision" episode drew just 157,000 viewers, which was at the time the lowest in the show's history since it began in June 2023.

