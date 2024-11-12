WWE RAW 11/11/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I had myself completely convinced that the men's WarGames match was going to stay at four versus four, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed Monday night's hunt for the fifth man, mostly for the babyface team. At the end of the show, we did get a surprise (but, is anything brand-to-brand really a surprise at this time of year?) appearance by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, also gunning for Seth Rollins' services in the match, just like Jimmy Uso attempted earlier in the night. I think this worked really well when you think about all the pieces throughout the show put together, from the more subtle, like just seeing Jey Uso talking backstage to Rey Mysterio, which was just in the shot of Bronson Reed walking backstage, to the segment with the "bad" Bloodline we got toward the end of the show.

Advertisement

The inclusion of former SHIELD member Rollins was a really nice touch in all of this. It was perfect that Sami Zayn of all people was the member of the babyface team to talk to him, which made it seem more convincing. Zayn told Rollins he knows he's had issues with the Bloodline, specifically Reigns, before, but brings up the SHIELD, though not by name, and said he knows there's still family ties there between Rollins and Reigns. Rollins shoots him down, but pretty nicely compared to how he told Sikoa "no." When Rollins was confronted by the bad Bloodline while attempting to leave the arena, he told Sikoa that the next time he'll be in a ring with Reigns, it'll be to "stomp him into the ground." But, "he will never join forces with a wanna-be Roman Reigns." Ouch. A nice touch, and I think Rollins can officially be counted out for either time. I never considered him for even Team Babyface Bloodline, but I really liked this little story angle this week.

Advertisement

I keep seeing rumors that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes isn't scheduled to appear at Survivor Series, which I honestly don't know if I believe whatsoever. Either he's in a match with Kevin Owens for the title, or he's the secret fifth member of Team Good Guys for WarGames. Heck, Rhodes would probably even try to do both matches, if he could. Personally, I think the Survivor Series match will be Owens against Orton, and Rhodes hasn't been advertised for it because he'll be the "secret" fifth member, potentially revealed at the 11th hour before the match. I'm assuming we'll see more of this on "SmackDown," but with how good the inclusion of Rollins was on both sides on Monday, I don't know if the search will be as compelling on the blue brand.

Written by Daisy Ruth