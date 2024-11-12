WWE Hall Of Famer Promises To Show Up At A Future NXT Taping

Ever since "WWE NXT" premiered on The CW in October, the company has been pulling out all the stops to attract more casual viewers. The show's first few episodes on network TV featured main roster A-listers like CM Punk and Randy Orton, while November 6's episode from the former ECW Arena saw the return of hardcore legends The Dudley Boyz and Rob Van Dam. Now, an additional WWE Hall of Famer has teased a future appearance, provided his body holds out.

"Stay tuned," said two-time inductee Kevin Nash on "Kliq This." "I'll definitely show up at an 'NXT' taping, if I'm not being operated on at that time." Nash, who has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, revealed he was suffering from new setbacks, despite being long retired. Over the weekend, Nash was forced to cancel an appearance due to what he described as disc herniation. "I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend," he said in an X post. "It's due to an injury that will be repaired. ... I have a disc herniation at two levels." On "Kliq This," Nash said the root of his back problems is a pinched nerve, and offered some new graphic details. "I can't even sit on a f***in' toilet, I'm in so much pain," he said. "When I wipe my ass, I scream."

In addition to his back injury, Nash also revealed he was dealing with a sore shoulder, which he said "popped" while training. Fortunately, once he's healthy and ready to appear on "NXT," the travel shouldn't be too strenuous. The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where "NXT" is usually taped, is just over an hour from Nash's home on the Florida coast.

