Bully Ray Questions WWE Fans' Emotional Investment In This Group

Since the Wyatt Sicks first debuted back in the summer, they've generally earned the admiration of two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray, at least when they're not taking photos at the local Whataburger following a show. But as the group has continued on months later, now feuding with Final Testament and kidnapping The Miz, Bully is starting to see some cracks in the foundation of the group.

Reviewing "Raw" on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully admitted that it felt like fans of last night's show didn't have the emotional investment one would hope for in the Wyatt Sicks, a stark contrast to the momentum he felt the group once had.

"When they first started off with the vignettes and they talked about the individuals and how they felt left behind, and their personal struggles, wow, you were really into them, especially Bo Dallas..." Bully said. "But now? It just seems like they're a bunch of...just a group that's out there that yes, when the lights go out and you hear the music, people go 'Whoa!' Because most people are seeing them for the first time. Like, last night, they were in Grand Rapids...I'm sure that was the first time that Grand Rapids got the Wyatt Sicks.

"So of course they're going to respond like that the minute the lights go out and you hear the Wyatt Sicks music, because it's new, it's different, it's something we haven't been before. But as far as caring about these characters getting beat up and beat down... I don't think they care about... the Final Testament right now, and I don't think they care about the Wyatt Sicks right now. That's why I thought the segment, even though physically it was effective, I don't know how much it resonated with the crowd."

