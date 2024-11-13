AEW's Thunder Rosa Says She's 'Not Convinced' About This WWE NXT Star

"WWE NXT" star Ridge Holland could be coming for NXT Champion Trick Williams, after going head-to-head with Andre Chase once again, this time, with Chase U on the line. The number one contender's match was set up on Tuesday's "NXT" after Holland pinned Williams in a tag team match at the legendary ECW arena last Wednesday, in which Williams tagged with Bubba Ray Dudley against Holland and Ethan Page. Williams set up the match after Chase told him he wanted another crack at Holland before the champion got his hands on him, despite Chase losing to Holland in an ambulance match at Halloween Havoc. While many fans believe it's Holland's time to get a title shot, AEW star and "Busted Open Radio" host Thunder Rosa isn't so sure.

"I'm not convinced yet," she said on the show. "But I know he's working on it. He's working on it really hard and yeah ... The profanity was coming out of my mouth as I was watching that promo because Ridge Holland was there and my son asked me, 'Why are you cursing at that guy?' And I said, 'Because he said bad things to my best friend, Dave LaGreca.'"

Before teaming with Page against the champion, Holland got in Rosa's fellow host, Bully Ray's face multiple times at Halloween Havoc, throughout the pre-show and during the broadcast. LaGreca was also there, hosting segments of the pre-show alongside Bully, and faced Holland's wrath. Holland and Bully's issues led to the ECW legend calling out the "NXT" star in an attempt to defend "Busted Open's" honor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bully and Williams lost, but D-Von Dudley returned with a table, which Page was sent through.

