WWE's Roman Reigns Comments On 'The Aura Of The Bloodline' From Barbershop Chair

"Aura" is a term that gets thrown around in wrestling a lot, especially by fans. A fickle beast, aura can make or break a superstar, and it can be lost just as quickly and easily as it can be gained. Recently, a fan on TikTok said in a comment that he could feel the aura surrounding "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns after reuniting with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, as well as Sami Zayn, ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames — and "The OTC" replied.

"That's that aura of The Bloodline, man," Reigns said in a video response, filmed while mid-haircut at the barbershop. "That's why I'm trying to make this thing happen. I'm trying to fix everything, because special things happen when my family's together. Stay tuned."

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Reigns returned from a lengthy absence in August at SummerSlam, helping Cody Rhodes defeat Reigns's wayward cousin Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. In his war against Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, Reigns has brought the once quarrelsome Jimmy and Jey Uso back into the fold after the twins buried the hatchet earlier this fall. Even "Honorary Uce" Zayn has joined the fray alongside his found family, despite being violently rejected from the group at Royal Rumble 2023. The four men will face off against The New Bloodline in the men's WarGames match on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Neither team has thus far their fifth man ahead of the War Games Match, though pre-taped "Raw" spoilers may contain some answers. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently returned to WWE to threaten Reigns, but there has been no confirmation of The Rock's involvement at Survivor Series.

