Aubrey Edwards Reveals Unique Reason She Disliked Taking Guitar Shot

Last year, referee Aubrey Edwards took a step out of her comfort zone and into an AEW wrestling ring as an opponent to the Jarrett family. Prior to her official AEW in-ring debut, though, Edwards came face-to-face with Karen Jarrett, or rather a guitar shot from Karen Jarrett, at AEW Double or Nothing – something she says produced an interesting side effect.

"Taking a guitar from Karen Jarrett at AEW Double or Nothing a couple years back was not fun," Edwards recently told "Casual Conversations with The Classic." "I don't know about you, but this is probably something you've never experienced, but digging splinters out of extensions is not a pleasant experience. My head hurt pretty bad, so I couldn't ref for the next Dynamite. I was a little concerned. Ended up turning into a full-on match, which you could argue is like the most insane part. It did turn into a match and I won and I retired undefeated. I think the only other person that's done that is Sting, so it's pretty good company."

After eventually removing all of the wooden splinters from her hair extensions, Edwards turned her attention to her first AEW match as an in-ring competitor on the June 16, 2023 episode of "AEW Rampage." There, Edwards, Mark Briscoe, and his father Papa Briscoe defeated Karen, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal in mixed tag team action. Since then, Edwards has made it clear that she never intends to wrestle again, though she remains involved in the company as a referee.

