Eric Bischoff Explains How AEW Could Benefit From Hiring WWE HOFer JBL

Much has been made about the difference in managerial styles between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. Some suggest Tony Khan prefers being liked over being a boss, and AEW critics like Eric Bischoff have implied the company could benefit from a more authoritative presence behind the scenes. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff brought up John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) as someone who could potentially fill that role.

"[JBL] is a guy that understands, that gets it," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "[JBL] certainly understands business, but also understands the world from the perspective of talent. And that's kind of what it takes, really."

Bischoff acknowledged JBL joining AEW was unlikely, but lately, JBL has been appearing at promotions outside of WWE for the first time in nearly three decades. The details surrounding these seemingly random pop-ups are still somewhat murky, but some fans thought it was leading to a potential AEW run. JBL shot down the AEW rumors last month, saying they were "100% wrong." Still, Bischoff said JBL's business acumen and blunt disposition could complement Khan's leadership style.

"If [Tony Khan] doesn't like confrontation, it's gonna take a strong personality," Bischoff suggested. "It's not gonna take a politician, it's not gonna take a smooth-talking salesman. It's gonna take somebody who can look you in the eye and say, 'No.' ... if you don't have somebody like that, it's not gonna work."

Khan's aversion to confrontation was put to the test while CM Punk was with the company. After Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, Punk reportedly challenged Khan to "be the boss" and solve the issue. Punk was later fired.

While the WWE Hall of Famer may not be joining AEW any time soon, JBL recently became part owner in Mexico's AAA promotion.