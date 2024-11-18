Will Ospreay Reflects On One Year With AEW

Will Ospreay has already done so much during his AEW tenure that, in some ways, it feels like he's been with the promotion for years. But in fact, it's only been a year since Ospreay officially signed with AEW at last year's edition of Full Gear, and only eight months since Ospreay began regularly competing for the promotion at AEW Revolution. And in the wee hours of Monday morning, Ospreay decided to pay tribute to his year with the promotion.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Ospreay began by expressing gratitude towards the AEW "fan base, the roster, and everyone that makes AEW possible." He also noted that there was so much he wanted to accomplish within AEW, most notably saying his biggest goal was "to be the headliner one day." He then thanked AEW for "having me."

It's been 1 full year being All Elite. My gratitude to this fan base, the roster and everyone that makes @AEW possible. Still so much more I want to accomplish in this company and have big goals to be the headliner one day. Thank you for having me pic.twitter.com/3Ryo7AhAJU — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 18, 2024

While Ospreay has not yet captured the AEW World Championship just yet, he's done about everything else, challenging for the championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door in June, winning three of the four AEW Casino Gauntlet matches that have taken place, and winning the AEW International Championship twice since May. Through it all, Ospreay has been lauded for his performances, with his matches against Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and MJF receiving high praise.

Advertisement

It's not all chocolates and flowers for Ospreay at the moment, however, as he currently finds himself embroiled in a feud with former protege Kyle Fletcher, who cost Ospreay the International Championship at AEW WrestleDream by hitting Ospreay with a screwdriver. The two are set to face off this Saturday at Full Gear, with Fletcher looking to avenge a loss to Ospreay back in March, while also proving he's superior to his former mentor.