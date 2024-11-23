WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Names Wrestlers He'd Want In A Bar Fight

Though some toughness is required for anyone pursuing a pro wrestling career, not every wrestler is valuable in a skirmish outside the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on this during a recent appearance on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, where the hosts asked which four wrestlers he would choose for his hypothetical barroom brawl dream team. Bischoff's first pick was fairly predictable.

"Meng, number one," Bischoff began. "Brock Lesnar, number two. Kurt Angle, number three. I don't think I need four."

Meng, aka Haku, boasts a reputation bordering on mythical in the world of wrestling. Jake "The Snake" Roberts once recounted a story of Haku biting off a part of a person's anatomy, while Rick Steiner recalled Meng once dismantling an entire group of U.S. Marines.

However, Bischoff mentioned he had never seen any instances like these firsthand, and only heard of them from colleagues.

"I've heard enough of it from people that I absolutely trust, and I have no doubt," Bischoff said. "But I would've thrown Meng in first. And the other 37 guys that are watching the three guys that Meng is pulling apart ... [will say], 'Eh, maybe we jumped the gun here. Why don't you guys come up and we'll buy you a round?'"

The "barroom brawl" question has been posed to several other wrestlers who've appeared on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. AEW star Swerve Strickland picked four scrappers from the current AEW roster for his answer, while CM Punk initially wanted Meng to fight alongside him but was forced to choose among his contemporaries. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also selected Kurt Angle for his lineup but added a less-talked-about name from the Ruthless Aggression era.