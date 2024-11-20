Tommy Dreamer Addresses Negativity AEW Receives, Need To Do Something 'Big'

2024 has been a tumultuous year for AEW. In addition to having many major stars on their roster sidelined with injuries, such as Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega, ratings for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" continue to decline, with fans and wrestling personalities such as Eric Bischoff and Booker T criticizing owner Tony Khan's booking. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently commented on the negativity AEW has received on "Busted Open Radio," where he explained the importance of Khan capitalizing on AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view this Saturday.

"Listen, I just think if you go out there and you put on a great show, that buzz carries over. It's consistent great wrestling, with good storylines, will get people completely interested in you and no holes in your product," Dreamer said. "I do feel they are going to deliver, I am more than confident in that. I don't think right now, for any wrestling company this one person is gonna turn it all around. Unless somebody massive shows up, by massive I'm like, if The Rock showed up in AEW or Steve Austin then you'd be like what? I have to tune in to see why."

AEW has the potential to make Full Gear a successful show due to the stacked card for Saturday's event. Orange Cassidy challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Mercedes Mone defending her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander, and Bobby Lashley going one-on-one with Swerve Strickland in his first AEW match all have the ability to create the "buzz" that Dreamer is looking to see following November 23.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.