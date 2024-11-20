WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Report: 11/19/2024

After "NXT's" ECW Arena episode pulled in a strong number on Wednesday night two weeks ago, it was more of a mixed bag last week when the show returned to Tuesday, with total viewership going up and the coved 18-49 demo going down. With "NXT" comfortably back in its timeslot for a second week in a row, however, everything was looking up.

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday's "NXT" drew 672K total viewers, and 0.19 in the 18-49 demo. Total viewership was up for the second week in a row, rising 6% from 631K, though the gains were bigger in 18-49, which was up 19% from 0.16. The gains were similar against the four week average, with total viewership up a slight 5% from 640K, while 18-49 saw big gains, up 27% from 0.15.

While a quick glance at the evening would suggest "NXT" didn't face strenuous competition, that was the opposite from the truth, and despite solid numbers, "NXT" would wind up finishing twelfth on the night, largely behind sports. The biggest draw of the night came from a CONCACAF Nations League soccer game between Honduras and Mexico, which drew 2.343 million viewers and 0.75 on Univision. Also cutting into "NXT" was the NBA, with a Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT drawing 1.691 million and 0.50 to lead cable.

A new number one contender was determined for NXT World Champion Trick Williams on last night's show, as Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase to secure the title shot at NXT Deadline. Unfortunately for Chase, he lost more than just a title shot, as his stable Chase U was forced to disband following the loss, per the stipulation Holland and Chase had agreed to prior to the match.