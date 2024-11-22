Giulia Contrasts Training In Japan With WWE NXT

With "WWE NXT" Deadline quickly approaching, qualifier matches for the men's and women's Iron Survivor Matches are well underway. One such match will occur this coming Tuesday on "NXT" when Giulia goes one-on-one with Kelani Jordan.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Giulia expressed her excitement ahead of the match.

"I'm so, so excited," she said. "Yeah ... Because Kelani, I [have] never [fought] with her. Yeah, first time."

"The Beautiful Madness" shared her training routine for the match and for all of her matches in WWE so far. "Here, I thought [it's] more important to [focus on] cardio, stamina ... Yeah, my training. So, in America, I'm always running and [doing] more cardio training," said Giulia.

She explained that her training was more focused on lifting weights and strength training when she wrestled across Japan for promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and Ice Ribbon. Giulia, who began her wrestling career in October 2017, is a former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, World of Stardom Champion, and Wonder of Stardom Champion.

Advertisement

As of writing, Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Giulia's tag team partner Stephanie Vaquer have all secured their spot in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge after defeating Cora Jade, Wren Sinclair, and Jaida Parker respectively, on the November 12 and 19 editions of "NXT." In the men's Iron Survivor Challenge, Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, and Nathan Frazer defeated Lexis King, Cedric Alexander, and Eddy Thorpe respectively in the aforementioned episodes of "NXT."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.