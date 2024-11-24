AEW Full Gear 2024: 3 Things We Hated And Three Things We Loved

The champagne celebration was something I was looking forward to as a little breather among the many great matches on the Full Gear card, but it ended up falling flat, and in one way, was actually pretty confusing. I really love Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa together, but of course, they were never going to work out with May as a heel and Shirakawa as a babyface. So, of course, May turned on her best friend, but Shirakawa came out of this looking great. Her kicking the champagne bottle, shattering it, clear out of May's hand looked great, and the image of her bleeding from her mouth, biting May and smearing her blood on her face, was also great. It was a bit predictable, but well executed.

However, the main thing wrong with this was the lack of "Timeless" Toni Storm after her media tirade this week, letting everyone know "they wouldn't be hearing from her," which many media outlets took as Storm "announcing her retirement." While I personally don't think that's the case and it's all part of her over-dramatic gimmick, I definitely thought that was all setting up for her return Saturday night to confront her former protegee. When that didn't happen, and it was Shirakawa spearing May off the stage following her betrayal, things just fell a little flat for me. This feud is going to be excellent and I love both these women as performers, but I'm just confused. Maybe Storm actually is taking time off to herself after losing the championship, then wrestling across the world in Japan and in Mexico. If that's the case, good for her. It just really felt like the media storm surrounding her was going to lead to something. I thought maybe she'd even appear with a new gimmick, if nobody was hearing from the "Timeless" version of Storm anymore.

Maybe I'm being worked in some way and Storm shows up to rejoin May as a heel, or attempt to and May denies her, and she teams up with Shirakawa instead, but it just felt like something was missing. You book one talking segment in the midst of a ton of great matches, on a super long card, as per usual, and I guess I just assume a bit more is going to happen. We didn't see any surprise returns at Full Gear at all, and Storm is someone who was greatly missed. Hopefully we'll be seeing her soon, as the AEW Women's Division can always use more higher-profile talent, in the hopes things are finally booked better.

Written by Daisy Ruth