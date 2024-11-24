WWE Star Jey Uso Reflects On Working With Sami Zayn In Bloodline Story

Reunited, and it feels so good. The Original Bloodline — Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso — has mended discrepancies that mainly seemed impossible to fix last month. With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next Saturday, the group feels confident they can exact retribution for the loss they suffered at the hands of The New Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso, is happy to see the band back together, especially after Reigns welcomed back Zayn with a nod of reapproval.

"This past Friday, it was just cool, all of us being in the room together, like, even back just working together behind the scenes doing the backstage [segements]. Just being in there with Roman and Sami and ping-ponging off each other, it just felt like old times, man," Uso stated on "Cheap Heat." "Sami is, like, one of my favorite guys to work with. Also, one of my favorite workers. The way he talks...if you pay attention to Sami Zayn, he got skills; the boy got skills. He's an actor; he can work. He's good; he's safe in the ring. I'm very glad he's on my team right now."

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," The New Bloodline revealed Bronson Reed as its fifth member ahead of next Saturday's showdown. For weeks, The Original Bloodline pulled strings to find someone who could match their energy and help them pull off the victory. After multiple failed attempts toward the former World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman made his long-awaited return this past Friday with a former client and the current fifth member of the Original Bloodline, CM Punk.

