AEW Dynamite 11/27/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Bald is beautiful, and so was the moment of harmony all AEW viewers had over the amount of bald men on Wednesday night.

Alright, it seems a bit ridiculous to point out such a inconsequential pattern — after all, you don't need to be bald to be a good wrestler — but Tony Khan himself acknowledged the Chicago crowd's "bald forever" chants, so I think it is well within my jurisdiction to write about it. The representation of bald men in the show, or, more rather, how the AEW crowd responded to the a part of the show that is insignificant in its booking implications, but wholly important in its representation of AEW and its type of fan.

The Continental Classic matches were almost certain to be fine. Just fine. The matches are twenty minute time limits with no outside interference (ideally); they are meant to represent pure wrestling, without any shenanigans involved. By its nature, it was more likely that the C2 matches were destined to be technically passable to great matches that lacked the added drama and ridiculousness that I applaud AEW for. Shelton Benjamin and Mark Briscoe's match was cute, and Ricochet and Claudio Castagnoli's match was a souped-up version of whatever they were doing in WWE.

You know what set these matches apart from the other ones on the card? The "bald forever" chants. With the "bald forever" chants, the Chicago crowd kept the ridiculousness in AEW that distinguishes it from the rest.

It's pretty common knowledge that I love AEW when it gets ridiculous. When AEW tries to appear as a serious form of sports entertainment — typically, in the way it leans more towards violent sport than entertainment — the product is at its weakest. There are so many talented wrestlers in the AEW locker room, but AEW is not known for making the brightest booking decisions, and the creative direction on more serious aspects of AEW have left much to be desired. On the complete opposite hand, when AEW is not afraid to be a bit schlocky, a bit over-the-top, a bit boisterous — that is when the product is the most enjoyable to watch. AEW is more enjoyable when I see Darby Allin light someone on fire because he's Darby-freaking-Allin, and it is not so enjoyable when I see the same match with two independent circuit sweethearts for the fifteenth time for no discernable reason. Obviously I'm not saying that AEW shouldn't focus on wrestling, but I do think that when AEW combines its absolutely unhinged concepts with some solid in-ring work, it is infinitely more entertaining.

So, when the crowd adds back in that ridiculousness with "bald forever" chants, it made the Continental Classic matches so much more memorable and exciting. Was it the most mature or sophisticated thing? Absolutely not! It was so much fun though. To do something well, technique-wise, is impressive. It is twice as impressive to do something well *and* have the capacity to make it campy, without sacrificing the technical prowess.

Written by Angeline Phu