AEW Full Gear 2024: Where Do We Go From Here?

In addition to the TBS title, there were three other championships defended at Full Gear — two successfully, one not so much. Daniel Garcia is the new TNT Champion after defeating "Scapegoat" Jack Perry, while the tag titles stayed around the waists of Private Party and the International title was retained by Konosuke Takeshita, who defeated Ricochet.

One of the interesting things about these three title scenes is that they all appear to be getting a reset. We know what's next for both Garcia and Ricochet, and it's not rematches with their Full Gear opponents — both are officially in the 2024 Continental Classic, and neither Perry nor Takeshita can say the same. It's unknown how Garcia's participation will impact the TNT title (could a TNT/Continental Championship unification be on the horizon?) but it's safe to say his first challenger will probably come out of the tournament, if not as part of the tournament itself. For the time being he appears to be finished with The Death Riders, as do Private Party, who beat The Acclaimed, Kings of the Black Throne, and The Outrunners in a four-way match at Full Gear; neither they nor Garcia appeared in the chaotic Death Riders segment following the main event. While Private Party's next challengers could theoretically be any of the three defeated teams, the most likely option seems to be none of them, but in fact the team of Lance Archer and Brian Cage, who have been getting squash matches on AEW programming lately and would surely love to put more gold in the hands of the Don Callis Family.

Things seem particularly wide open for the member of the Don Callis Family currently holding a title, whose exclusion from the tournament fans are referring to as "the C2" is something of a surprise. Many believed Takeshita was on a path that would inevitably lead him to Okada, and that might still be true, but his immediate future seems murky. Perhaps a match and/or feud with the recently returned Powerhouse Hobbs is in order, or maybe he'll continue to defend the International title abroad — for now, almost anything appears to be possible.

Aside from Ricochet, Full Gear's title match losers are also in some interesting positions. The Acclaimed are in the middle of a storyline that seems to be leading to a break-up, while the House of Black is set to become whole again with the impending return of Julia Hart. The Outrunners have been primarily associated with FTR and will likely continue to be, though there's a wide variety of possible directions that storyline could go. Meanwhile, perhaps nobody on the roster seems to be more at loose ends than Perry, whose TNT title reign came and went without much fanfare and who no longer has the Young Bucks to follow around; without a C2 berth, he's not even directly associated with Okada at the moment. Does anyone in AEW have a more uncertain future?

Written by Miles Schneiderman