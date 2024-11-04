WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Where Do We Go From Here?

Eight women locked up in Riyadh for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and the result was nothing short of chaos. Bodies flew through the air and littered the floor, backs thudded against the canvas with reckless abandon, and by the time the smoke cleared, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill came out of the Crown Jewel carnage as your WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for sixty-three days and counting.

So, with not one, not two, but three teams officially defeated by the tag team champions, where do we go from here? Who could possibly posit themselves to be Belair and Cargill's next challengers?

After tonight's match, Belair and Cargill have officially pinned every competitor they face in Saturday's Fatal Fourway: they defended their titles against Damage CTRL with a decisive victory on the October 14 episode of "WWE Raw," put up their titles in winning fashion against Meta Girls on the October 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown", and now have pinned Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. No other opponents stepped up to the champions following the segment, and with the next possible team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell now out of the picture, where do the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions go from here? Who is next?

Some may say the red brand's team of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark, known collectively as Pure Fusion Collective, would be the next logical step for the tag team champions, and on paper, it sounds like a compelling matchup. Deville and Belair have history during Deville's problematic time as a General Manager, and the tag champions have worked with both Baszler and Stark before they became integrated into Pure Fusion Collective. With only a lukewarm feud between Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria under their belts, however, some fans — myself included — have yet to be sold on Pure Fusion Collective. It's clear that Baszler and Stark have yet to improve since their last attempt at the tag titles — as such, a title feud between them on the worse side of pointless.

Besides Pure Fusion Collective, there is not a single team on the main roster that is established enough to hold serious water against Belair and Cargill. The team of Vega and Valkyria are hardly cohesive unit — and this goes for any of the other teams of mashed-together singles stars that WWE has on their roster — and the chances of them holding their own as a formidable threat to Belair and Cargill's reign is slim at best. It might be tempting to pull some challengers from "NXT," but WWE would be unwise to disturb the chemistry going on between Fatal Influence, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, and Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Unless WWE signs a notable female tag team — and signs them stat — there are no viable options for Belair and Cargill's next opponents. With their inactivity, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are doomed to fade into obscurity, just mere hours after they seemed to be on a path back to glory.

Written by Angeline Phu