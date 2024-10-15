AEW WrestleDream 2024: Where Do We Go From Here?

When "Switchblade" Jay White returned to All Elite Wrestling at the fifth anniversary of "AEW Dynamite," he made it very clear that he was coming for the AEW World Championship. However, White also wanted to right the two wrongs that eliminated him from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in July, starting with "Hangman" Adam Page and their match at WrestleDream. Getting revenge on Page is one thing, but it's the second of his two wrongs that gives White a much better chance of getting back on the track to the AEW World Championship.

Through all of the blood that Page spilled and the injury White sustained during their first meeting, some people may have forgotten that the reason he lost the match was because of Christian Cage, who at the time wanted the Unified (and later just the AEW) World Trios Championships for The Patriarchy. Cage speared White, giving Page the chance to pick up an easy win; since that match, Cage has earned himself a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship following his victory in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London.

White's match with Cage has already been announce for "Dynamite" this week, but no matter how that goes, it's a win for while. Cage has already proclaimed himself as the next AEW World Champion, and has almost cashed in his opportunity on two separate occasions. If White scores back-to-back wins over both Cage and Page (a former world champion who recently beat Swerve Strickland in the main event of All Out) you'd have to think he'd be well on his way to finally carving out a place for himself in AEW's top tier. If he loses, there's a high chance of that loss coming as a result of Patriarchy shenanigans, meaning there's a case for the feud to continue — possibly into Cage's title reign, should he have one.

Page's immediate future is a little more uncertain. Getting his win back over White in a short-term feud seems like it would undo the work the company has put into "Switchblade" so far, and with his recent motivation being to hunt down the people who stood between him and Swerve Strickland, that list is running a bit thin now that Jarrett and White are out of the way. Strickland himself appears to have other fish to fry, and it's difficult to see Page in the world title picture any time soon. There are logical reasons for him to enter new programs with Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and Samoa Joe, but in the end, the only one who knows the identity of "Hangman's" hitlist is "Hangman" himself.

Written by Sam Palmer