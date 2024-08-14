Backstage News On Prominent International Act Potentially Signing With AEW

It's the year where big time free agent signings just won't seem to end in the world of wrestling. Already AEW has signed Deonna Purrazzo, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Kamille, and potentially Ricochet and Bobby Lashley, while WWE is reportedly poised to bring in the Motor City Machine Guns and current AEW tag team the Lucha Brothers. Now, a prominent international act could also be heading off the market, with AEW as their ultimate destination.

Fightful Select reports that RevPro's Michael Oku and his girlfriend/manager, Amira Blair, are on the verge of signing with AEW, with the deal expected to be closed soon. Those in AEW confirmed that a deal between the two sides hadn't been reached yet, and played coy with how far along negotiations were, but did note that Oku and Blair were expected to be seen on AEW programming next week, when the promotion arrives in England for "Dynamite," "Collision," and All In at Wembley Stadium.

The news isn't a total surprise, as Oku recently noted prior to RevPro's Summer Sizzler event last weekend that he and Blair had spoken with AEW about joining the promotion. While Oku's departure from RevPro would be a loss for the promotion, as Oku is currently the RevPro Undisputed British Champion, several within RevPro are excited for him, noting that Oku is deserving of signing a major league contract.

Oku recently made headlines at Summer Sizzler, where he challenged AEW's MJF for the AEW American Championship, coming up short in the process. The 31-year-old is otherwise known for his years spanning feud in RevPro with current AEW star Will Ospreay, whom saved Oku from MJF at Summer Sizzler, and whom Oku defeated in February of this year to finally claim the Undisputed British Champion.