Rosemary: From Prime Time Wrestling To TNA's Scream Queen

Canadian wrestler Holly Letkeman is better known as Rosemary in TNA, but the company's resident "Scream Queen" had to work her way up through the independent scene before she became known for her spooky look and antics. Rosemary has been known by many names, including her other personality, Courtney Rush, and has been a member of Decay and The Death Dollz in TNA.

The now-42 year old wrestling veteran got her start back in high school, after being exposed to the genre by her father. She briefly trained at a local school in Manitoba, Canada, but quit after one season and went to college for film. After the death of Eddie Guerrero, Rosemary went back to wrestling training, and attended Scott D'Amore's school in May 2007. She made her debut for Prime Time Wrestling in 2008, in a losing effort. That didn't sway her from continuing her dream, however, and she won her first championship, the Great Canadian Wrestling W.I.L.D. Championship, in the final of the tournament of the same name in 2009.

She changed her ring name to PJ Tyler, honoring her love for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, when she debuted for NCW Femmes Fatales in February 2010, still as the reigning WILD Champion. While in the promotion, she changed her ring name once again to the character that would eventually become the second part of her split personality, Courtney Rush. She won multiple championships while there, including the NCW Femmes Fatales Championship, all while competing for Shimmer Women Athletes beginning in March 2010.