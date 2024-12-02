Rikishi Shares His Thoughts On CM Punk's Involvement In WWE's Bloodline Saga

For a long time, it appeared that Seth Rollins was destined to, at least temporarily, let bygones be bygones with friend turned enemy Roman Reigns, and join Reigns' reformed Bloodline unit to battle Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in WarGames at Survivor Series. Instead, that spot was filled by CM Punk, who was called in by his long-time friend and Reigns' "Wise Man" Paul Heyman. Despite some tension, the move seemed to work, with Punk, Reigns, the Usos, and Sami Zayn ultimately emerging victorious this past Saturday.

As the most vocal member of the Anoa'i/Fatu family in the wrestling media right now, it was safe to assume that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi would have some thoughts on Punk being the final member of Reigns' WarGames team. On the most recent episode of "Off The Top Rope," Rikishi shared those thoughts, appearing to be bewildered that Punk wound up in the match. He did note, however, that his confusion about Punk's involvement had less to do with his feelings towards Punk, and more due to him seeing Punk's star power as more valuable elsewhere.

"I don't know," Rikishi said. "I mean, really? CM Punk? I don't even...I didn't see that coming...I really didn't. I don't know. With Paul being out, and that phone call that led up from Roman calling Paul...I probably would've thought that it would've been somebody like Brock Lesnar. I don't know, you know what I mean? Again, I just...with CM Punk, he's just such a big asset to the company as far as being able to help draw people to the arenas or the PPV or to the event. I just kind of see CM Punk off by himself."

