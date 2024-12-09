WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams Comments On New Day Heel Turn Segment From WWE Raw

10 years is an eternity for any wrestling team to stay intact, and while The New Day may have been overdue for a split, that didn't make it any less gut-wrenching. The way it all unfolded on December 2's "WWE Raw" had the entire wrestling world talking, and now NXT Champion Trick Williams has chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

"Honestly, you hate to see it," Williams said during an appearance on "No-Contest Wrestling." "I grew up with a group of guys ... something like the New Day was. And then sometimes it be little things that happen, or big things in this case, that really messes up a great brotherhood."

Despite the heartbreak, it was clear from December 2's ratings report that there's a ton of meat left on the bone with Kingston, Woods, and Big E. The New Day segment drew an unusually large number compared to the rest of the show and was one of the best-rated segments on "Raw" so far this year. The breakup itself wasn't entirely surprising, seeing as the tension between Woods and Kingston had been brewing for weeks.

According to Williams, the most jarring part was seeing such a drastic change in Woods and Kingston.

"To see this side of Xavier Woods, to see this side of Kofi, I'm surprised," he said. "Kofi's one of those guys who I thought was so solid. I'm literally here wrestling because I watched 'KofiMania.' That's what inspired me to say, 'Hey, wrestling's really special. I think I can make this crossover right here.' It was Kofi. So to see them switch up on Big E is kinda crazy to me. I guess we gotta wait and see how this whole thing plays out."