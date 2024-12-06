AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/4/2024

The December 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw a change in the points landscape of the Continental Classic, a dramatic turn in the contendership scene for MJF's Diamond Dynamite Ring, and plenty of build for AEW's end-of-year programming. While the episode was better received than the November 27 episode of "Dynamite," with a 0.17 rating in the P18-49 demo, "Wrestlenomics" has reported a downward trend for "Dynamite" programming, especially when compared to this time last year.

Overall, the December 4 episode of "Dynamite" pulled approximately 586,000 viewers in the P2+ demographic, which is a 9 percent increase compared to the November 27 episode and a 1 percent decrease compared to the past four weeks. This past episode's negative ratings contribute to a 26 percent decrease between 2024 and 2023 Q4 "Dynamite" ratings, and a 29 percent decrease between December 2024 and 2023 ratings.

When focusing on the P18-49 demographic, the numbers become more dramatic. While the December 4 episode of "Dynamite" saw a rating of 0.17 in the P18-49 demographic, a 13 percent increase in ratings, WrestleNomics noted a 6 percent decrease over the past four weeks of "Dynamite" programming. Overall, there has been a 32 percent decrease in P18-49 ratings between 2024 and 2023 Q4 and a 39 percent decrease in P18-49 ratings between December 2024 and 2023.

While these ratings place this past episode among the worst-performing broadcasts in "Dynamite" history, Wednesday's show was competing against two college basketball games on ESPN, three hours of primetime programming on Fox News, and The Challenge on MTV. AEW will be hosting two holiday-themed episodes of "Dynamite," with "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" taking place on December 11, and "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" slated for December 18. Both of these shows will serve as the build to Worlds End, which will take place in Orlando, Florida on December 28.