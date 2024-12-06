Booker T Is Hyped For These WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Matches

Although it's been just under a week since WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, "NXT" Deadline is just around the corner, which will take place on Saturday. "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T discussed the upcoming Premium Live Event on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast and revealed that he's most excited for the "NXT" Underground Match between longtime rivals Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.

"I think having that extra layer, being able to add that Underground match to Deadline, I think that's just a bonus," Booker said. "Nobody saw this coming, as well as the Underground matches, say or think what you want about the Underground match, I think the Underground match has been some of the best matches in 'NXT.'"

Booker also voiced his excitement for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge between Giulia, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, Wren Sinclair, and Sol Ruca, and the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge between Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, Nathan Frazer, and Ethan Page. "I think those two matches right there are something I'm really looking forward to as well just because that match, that Iron Survivor Match is a very, very, very unique concept. Man, I wish we would've thought of it."

Reflecting on the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland, Booker said he would keep his eye on Holland, crediting him for reinventing himself since returning to the brand in December 2023. "Ridge Holland is about to cash in, man. This is gonna be a big night for him Saturday night," declared Booker T.

In addition to the four matches set for Deadline, Frazer and Axiom will be defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against No Quarter Catch Crew.

