Infamous Wrestlers Who Are Rotting In Prison

The downfall of "The Original Diva" Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Sytch, has been well-documented. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, and her life seemed to spiral into chaos in the years following.

In 2012, Sytch was arrested five times in four weeks, as she repeatedly violated protective orders following an allegedly intoxicated altercation with her then-boyfriend, independent wrestler Damien Darling. After a sixth arrest in January 2013, she served 114 days in jail in Connecticut before being released in May. Two years later in May 2015, she was arrested several times for drunk driving several times, including one incident that ended when she drove into a ditch, blaming her GPS for the sudden turn. In January 2016, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but her time spent in rehab counted as time served; nevertheless, she would be in and out of jail for the next six years due to repeated drunk driving offenses and related charges, from contempt of court to eluding a police officer. She was also arrested for illegally possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats during an incident in which she allegedly threatened to kill an "intimate partner" while swinging a pair of scissors.

It all finally culminated in March 2022, when Sytch was involved in a fatal car crash in Florida in which a 75-year-old man was killed. According to a police report, Sytch crashed into the rear of a car that was stopped at a light. Sytch was taken to a hospital, where he blood was drawn, and in May 2022, she was arrested on DUI and manslaughter-related characters after it was determined her she was driving 3.5 times over the legal limit during the crash. She was initially released on bond before a judge ruled her a danger to the community, and she returned to jail. "The Original Diva" pleased no contest to the charges in August 2023 and was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Her tentative release date is December 2039.