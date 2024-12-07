WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Full & Final Card

One of "WWE NXT's" most important premium live events takes place from the Minneapolis Armory on Saturday and two of the developmental brand's brightest stars will emerge as the Iron Survivor and get to face off against their respective champions at New Years Evil. Deadline's card features three other matches in addition to the "most exciting 25 minutes in wrestling," the Iron Survivor Challenges, including two title matches, and an exciting matchup in the "NXT" Underground.

The Iron Survivor Challenges will each be 25 minutes long with five competitors. Two will begin in the ring, and another enters every five minutes. To win, a wrestler must score the most points by pinfall or submission. The competitor who gets pinned or submits must go into a penalty box for 90 seconds, taking away their opportunity to score points. The winner is the star with the most points at the end of the match.

The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge has the possibility to main event the night, or at least steal the show. The match will see "NXT" newcomers Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer face off against each other, as well as Sol Ruca and Wren Sinclair, the latter of whom won the Last Chance Qualifier fatal four-way on Tuesday. The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge will see former NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer, former North American Champion Wes Lee, and newcomer Je'Von Evans. The fifth man is supposedly set to be Eddy Thorpe, who won the Last Chance Qualifier match, but was taken out backstage on "NXT." As of this writing, Thorpe has not been replaced in the match.