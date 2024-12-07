WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Full & Final Card
One of "WWE NXT's" most important premium live events takes place from the Minneapolis Armory on Saturday and two of the developmental brand's brightest stars will emerge as the Iron Survivor and get to face off against their respective champions at New Years Evil. Deadline's card features three other matches in addition to the "most exciting 25 minutes in wrestling," the Iron Survivor Challenges, including two title matches, and an exciting matchup in the "NXT" Underground.
The Iron Survivor Challenges will each be 25 minutes long with five competitors. Two will begin in the ring, and another enters every five minutes. To win, a wrestler must score the most points by pinfall or submission. The competitor who gets pinned or submits must go into a penalty box for 90 seconds, taking away their opportunity to score points. The winner is the star with the most points at the end of the match.
The Women's Iron Survivor Challenge has the possibility to main event the night, or at least steal the show. The match will see "NXT" newcomers Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer face off against each other, as well as Sol Ruca and Wren Sinclair, the latter of whom won the Last Chance Qualifier fatal four-way on Tuesday. The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge will see former NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer, former North American Champion Wes Lee, and newcomer Je'Von Evans. The fifth man is supposedly set to be Eddy Thorpe, who won the Last Chance Qualifier match, but was taken out backstage on "NXT." As of this writing, Thorpe has not been replaced in the match.
Title Matches, Underground Match
After weeks of feuding that didn't end in a hardcore match when they faced off at the historic ECW arena, Jaida Parker and NXT Underground match veteran Lola Vice will go head-to-head in one of the brand's most unique stipulation matches. Parker tried to fight Vice on Tuesday, having the ropes removed from around the ring and all, but the former challenged her rival to the match at Deadline. Vice, who has a background in MMA, is undefeated in Underground matches, having knocked out Shayna Bazsler back in June, and Parker will be appearing in her first.
Frazer will be pulling double duty at Deadline, as he and his fellow NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom are set to defend the titles against No Quarter Catch Crew's Miles Borne and Tavion Heights, after the contenders won a battle royal for the opportunity. Frazer and Axiom haven't been on the same page for weeks, and Axiom lost his chance to be in the Iron Survivor match alongside his partner, and the tension between the pair is thick heading in to this title defense.
Finally, NXT Champion Trick Williams is set to defend his gold against Ridge Holland. Holland won the opportunity to face Williams after defeating Andre Chase, in a match that was initially put forth by Williams, leading to the dissolution of Chase University. Holland attacked Williams on this week's episode of "NXT," sending him through the announce desk. Williams was taken to a hospital, but General Manager Ava confirmed the match will still happen at Deadline. Whoever comes out of Deadline as champion will have to face the men's Iron Survivor in a few weeks time.