Damian Priest Has Fiery Response To Judgment Day Attack On WWE Raw

For a moment, it appeared that Finn Balor would have GUNTHER all to himself this Saturday at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Balor would look to win a world title for the first time in years by capturing GUNTHER's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Alas, it was not to be, as "Raw" GM Adam Pearce announced last night on "Raw" that the match would now include Damian Priest, Balor's former Judgment Day stablemate. The announcement was fitting, as Balor betrayed Priest at SummerSlam to cost him the title and has continually toyed with him since, including costing Priest another title match at Survivor Series, and attacking both him and GUNTHER prior to Pearce's announcement.

And yet, despite all the roadblocks Balor has put in Priest's path, the former World Heavyweight Champion isn't going away. During a social media exclusive interview following "Raw," a fired up Priest declared that, no matter how many times Judgment Day tried to take him out, they couldn't get the job done. Even still, he admitted he was "pissed off" following this recent attack, which Priest declared "sucks for everybody who's in the Judgment Day, and that sucks if your name is GUNTHER."

Priest then fired a shot at GUNTHER as well, claiming that he was unable to beat Priest in a fair fight, alluding to GUNTHER needing Balor's interference to defeat Priest in their previous two matches, even though GUNTHER disapproved of Balor's methods. Mentioning Balor's name for the first time in the tirade, Priest mockingly said that Balor "just likes getting beat up by me, so I'll continue to do that."

"At Saturday Night's Main Event, the 'Street King' will rise," Priest declared before storming off.