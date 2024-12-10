Bully Ray Explains How The New Day Is Getting Heat With WWE Fans

For two years, Dominik Mysterio has arguably reigned as WWE's biggest heat magnet. On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," however, a new pair of contenders, namely The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, seemed to be nearing his title, as they were overwhelmingly booed by the WWE Universe in Wichita. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has since explained the reasoning behind the fans' newfound abhorrence for The New Day, pointing out that it extends well-beyond their decision to banish Big E from their once beloved faction last week.

"The New Day are making it seem like Big E's broken neck is not that big of a deal and should not have stopped him from calling them and getting in touch with them," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Just think about that, because that's where the real heat is. These guys think that E having a broken neck was not a big enough of a deal.

"... They're using some of the most famous examples of broken necks. 'Well, how come you couldn't come back? Or how come you couldn't call us Big E? Stone Cold [Steve Austin] broke his neck and he came back. Edge broke his neck and he came back. Kurt Angle broke his neck and he came back. Why couldn't you? Are you too good? Are you too good for The New Day now because you're a suit?' In their minds, they're completely justified. That is what generates the disdain."

While Kingston and Woods were unable to further explain themselves on "Raw" due to the deafening boos, Kingston recently reiterated their claim that Big E put himself over The New Day by lingering on the sidelines following his March 2022 neck injury. As such, he and Woods will now move forward as a duo, with the aim of once again capturing tag team gold in WWE.

