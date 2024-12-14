Former NXT Champion Ethan Page Names WWE Star He Wants To Face

When it comes to Ethan Page's WWE call-up, it's not about if, it's about when. Page, already a veteran of many North American promotions, enjoyed a hugely successful partial year in "NXT," debuting in May and winning its top championship two months later. Now Page often gets asked about main roster stars he'd like to face when he gets there, and "All Ego" revealed some of those names during a recent appearance on "The Takedown on SI."

"Me and Cody have history. I mean, it's personal history. Even if I'm the only one that saw it," Page teased. "Randy [Orton]'s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up. I'm grown now, so I'd love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some, too. He's on a little bit of a time crunch. So that would be nice. Royal Rumble, put that on the bucket list. WrestleMania, you said it. Let's definitely do one of those."

Page also mentioned wanting to brush shoulders with CM Punk, with whom he also has a little bit of history. Punk served as the special guest referee on the CW debut of "WWE NXT," which saw the champion Page dethroned by Trick Williams. Page and Punk jaw-jacked throughout the match and throughout the buildup to it, leading some to wonder if WWE is planning a future showdown.

"If [Punk] needs a special guest referee, I'm pretty special," Page said. "I'd love to return the favor."

Page also mentioned Elimination Chamber as a dream scenario, specifically highlighting how 2025's event will be held in his home province of Ontario. Following his latest setback for a sophomore title reign at NXT Deadline, Page alluded to quitting the promotion. This prompted Karrion Kross to reach out on social media, pleading with him to "pick up the phone," though Page never responded to his post.