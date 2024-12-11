WWE's Shawn Michaels Shares Behind-The-Scenes Montage Of NXT Deadline 2025 Production

This past Saturday, "WWE NXT" Deadline took place from the Minneapolis Armory in Minnesota, with Trick Williams retaining his NXT Championship against Ridge Holland and the men's and women's #1 Contendership Iron Survivor Challenges being won by Oba Femi and Giulia. Last night, Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels took to social media to share the backstage set up and behind the scenes moments from Deadline, including multiple shots of himself watching the action in Gorilla Position. "We raised the bar at #WWEDeadline. Incredible effort from our #WWENXT Superstars and entire crew... What's next?"

Giulia made it clear on last nights "NXT" that she will once again focus on stripping Roxanne Perez of her NXT Women's Championship, after having lost to her when a returning Cora Jade helped Perez retain on the developmental brand's debut for The CW. Femi also has his sights set on Williams, vying to become NXT Champion in four weeks at New Year's Evil. Both men have never competed in one-on-one action against each other, and it could be possible that Femi becomes the new NXT Champion if WWE is interested in calling Williams up to the main roster.

This morning, WWE released further details for New Year's Evil, revealing that the event will take place from The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. They also announced that pre-sale tickets will be available on December 17, with tickets going on-sale the day after.