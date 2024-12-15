QT Marshall Details Bringing Costco Guys To AEW, Possible Rematch

QT Marshall takes a lot of pride in what he accomplished at AEW Full Gear, when he faced Big Boom AJ. Though it will be a loss in his win-loss column, Marshall's efforts against AJ the Costco guy likely earned him respect from colleagues and discerning fans, as the novelty match has widely been regarded as the event's best.

Not only did it bring new eyes to AEW's product, but it also showcased Marshall's knack for creating engaging angles with performers of limited ability. Marshall was a recent guest on "My Mom's Basement" and reflected on the bout which was on the Zero Hour of Full Gear.

"I couldn't be more happy and proud of what we did and what we accomplished," Marshall said.

He painted his rivalry with The Costco Guys as a pet project and something Tony Khan wasn't initially sold on. He said he lobbied Khan for the opportunity on the Zero Hour pre-show so it didn't take up a prominent spot on the card. Marshall spoke more about the added attention his efforts brought to AEW.

"Obviously, WWE has done really well with the Logan Paul stuff," Marshall stated. "So we're like, okay, who could we find [that] also has a relationship with wrestling already? And AJ, we saw what he was doing."

Marshall then addressed the prospects of a rematch with AJ. "I think there could be a rematch down the line," he said. "I'd love to. I'm in the best shape of my life."

The star, who mostly serves in behind-the-scenes roles in AEW, will likely point to the match when recruiting students. The Nightmare Factory, which he co-operates with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, was recently accredited under the new WWE ID program.