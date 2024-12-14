WWE SmackDown 12/13/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Bloodline saga has been a personal highlight for the past few months so tonight was huge leap in the opposite direction for me, dropping the week-on-week progression and continuity of the story for a collage of filler segments disconnected from one another. First off, Jimmy Uso opened the show as he hobbled down to the ring to talk about his future – Royal Rumble tease and all – in a segment that was clearly to establish some form of ambush to write him off for a bit (owing to his broken toe). It would have been the optimum moment for Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline to get some form of vengeance for WarGames, but instead the spot was handed to Drew McIntyre. I guess it does make sense for McIntyre to do so, considering he is targeting Bloodline OGs and was purportedly making a visit to "SmackDown" as a result of the transfer window. But it doesn't really make sense for there to be an on-sight level of animosity between the two Bloodline groups for so long, for one member to be clearly vulnerable, and for there to have been no follow-through on their behalf. Especially when, as it would later be revealed, Sikoa and Roman Reigns are due to face off in Tribal Combat next month.

The challenge for that match itself was laid out by Reigns in a vignette that again didn't really hit in the same way it normally does. Reigns talked a lot about how he earned the ulufala – and thus Tribal Chiefdom – as opposed to Sikoa who had stolen it from him, with footage of Reigns' bestowal of the rite at Hell in a Cell 2020 as he recalled it. The issue is that this wasn't what happened, and came off as a blatantly shallow attempt to differentiate Reigns from Sikoa as a babyface, when in actual fact mere moments before he was "crowned" he had similarly cheated his family – choking Jimmy Uso out to force Jey Uso to quit – before receiving the ulufala. It's part of the wider issue when a Omega-level villain breaks good again in wrestling, rather than going to the lengths to convey an organic character change there is a reliance on just revising the history. Reigns is at the stage where he is getting babyface reactions, but there is very little to support the idea that he is an actual good guy outside of who he is facing, and therefore a risk of the narrative taking several steps backward for any and every step forward.

As for Sikoa, and to round off a hat-trick of ineffectual segments, he looked to address Reigns' words only to forget about the matter entirely as LA Knight emerged for their match. Knight himself had made some typically ignorant comments about the ulufala – and therefore, Polynesian culture – which did nothing to further the story, and then the match itself ended in disqualification before Apollo Crews and Andrade chased Sikoa and The Bloodline off. It just felt too random and hollow, a bad week for The Bloodline tale.

Written by Max Everett