Cody Rhodes Reportedly Set To Face WWE Legend At Upcoming Show

While it remains to be seen how he responds to Kevin Owens' brutal post match assault, Cody Rhodes appears to be clear of his former friend turned rival, defeating him to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. That means that Rhodes is going to need some new opponents in the near distant future, and there's at least one massive name penciled in for him that will shock absolutely no one.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer were discussing upcoming plans for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, including a potential match between them at "Raw's" Netflix debut in January. After Alvarez expressed his belief that Rock could get involved to set up a future program with Reigns, Meltzer indicated that Rock's next program would be against Rhodes. However, he didn't indicate when that would be, while expressing skepticism regarding Rock appearing at the Netflix premiere, describing it as an "if."

It's been no secret that a Rhodes-Rock match has been a top desire for WWE ever since the two crossed paths during this year's Road to WrestleMania, igniting a feud that continued all the way through WrestleMania 40, where Rhodes defeated Reigns to become Undisputed Champion, despite Rock's best efforts. One night later on "Raw," the two teased a potential matchup down the road, with many penciling in WrestleMania 41 as the likely date.

Since then, however, the ultimate destination for a Rhodes vs. Rock match has become murkier. A report from Meltzer back in the fall suggested Rock wouldn't take part at WrestleMania 41, and despite a public denial from Rock, another report in December seemed to confirm WWE creative plans were moving forward with the idea Rock wouldn't be part of Mania.