Eric Bischoff Says AEW Star Is 'In Prison,' Predicts Ugly Legal Situation

Rey Fenix probably won't be leaving a glowing review for his employer on Indeed any time soon, as tensions continue to percolate between AEW President Tony Khan and Fenix, one-half of the Lucha Bros. For those following the drama, reports suggest Khan tacked extra time onto Fenix's contract to account for time missed due to injury. While this is not an altogether uncommon business practice as it relates to professional athletes, this case is viewed by many as acrimonious, since it was believed the Lucha Bros. would soon be jumping to WWE.

"Poor Fenix. He's in 'Kahn-tonomo Bay,'" Bischoff said on "83 Weeks," making a pun on the infamous US detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. "He's in prison. Can't go anywhere. Every time he tries, he's gonna get his hand slapped. The fact that he had to take down his tweets tells me everything that I need to know. He's got exposure. This is gonna be a legal situation. It clearly is already, which means it's only gonna get uglier."

Fenix recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast AEW, accusing the company of ignoring his request for medical treatment and describing their actions as "inhumane." However, Fenix deleted his comments sometime thereafter. Some believe Fenix's words were an attempt to get fired and bypass the injury clause so he could more quickly join his brother, Pentagon, in free agency. Penta's deal reportedly expired some time ago, but he waits in limbo as Fenix's situation plays out.

Bischoff's comments carry some irony considering he was once accused of "jailing" one of his talents. Bischoff famously sidelined Ric Flair as the two squabbled over missed time, prompting fans to start a "Free Ric Flair" movement. Flair ultimately came back to WCW and stuck it out until the company went under.