Kofi Kingston Gives One-Word Comment On WWE SNME Attack On Cody Rhodes By Kevin Owens

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston has one word for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following the brutal attack on the champion after Saturday Night's Main Event: "Karma."

Rhodes was brutally attacked and hit with a banned move, a package piledriver, by Kevin Owens after defeating "The Prize Fighter" in the main event and retaining his championship. Kingston took to X (formerly Twitter) after Rhodes was taken out of the arena on a stretcher, and quote posted WWE's photo of Rhodes, confirming his storyline injuries.

Kingston captioned the post with one single word, "Karma," alongside a video clip of Rhodes expressing his disappointment in Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage, after the pair ousted Big E from the New Day during their 10th anniversary celebration on "WWE Raw." Rhodes told the team they should be ashamed of themselves, and Kingston posted the three second clip of the champion alongside the "karma" warning.

Kingston and Woods have only been seen once since turning heel on Big E. On last week's episode of "Raw," they attempted to speak to the crowd and reiterate that they did nothing to physically harm Big E, but were booed out of the ring. After Rhodes was taken out of Saturday Night's Main Event, fan video showed that Owens attempted to leave with Rhodes' prized winged eagle championship, but was stopped by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who emerged from gorilla and got in a shoving match with Owens. Triple reportedly had possession of the title after Owens was escorted to the back.