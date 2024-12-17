WWE RAW 12/16/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

With "WWE Raw's" historic move to Netflix now less than a month within our sights, you would assume that WWE would ramp up the stakes for their inaugural Netflix show. To their credit, they have somewhat put some exciting matches on their card, with top dog Roman Reigns taking on the usurper Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat officially slated for the red brand's Netflix debut. In the second half of the show, there were some exciting developments, with underdog Zoey Stark taking her first televised win in months and the War Raiders taking the WWE World Tag Team Championships shortly after insane injury recoveries.

I wish I could tell you more about the exciting developments coming to WWE programming, but in a two hour show, those three highlights are the most I can scrounge up for you. This recent episode of "Raw" was a whole lot of absolute nothing.

This is not saying that CM Punk and Rollins are not instant draws, or that Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are not talented performers in their own right. Bron Breakker's title defense wasn't bad, and he is a worthy Intercontinental Champion. However, WWE is feeding us the same old feuds and same old match finishes day in and day out, and when the card is so scant that they can only fit three matches in a two hour show, having no news to talk about feels like a huge drag.

WWE is a creative rut, and that's being generous. Ripley and Morgan have been feuding since SummerSlam 2024 — half a year ago at this point — and people like Chad Gable and Otis have been feuding for about the same time, if not longer. It's weird that we're seeing the same feuds getting rehashed with no new twists or faces involved. Doesn't "Raw" have the biggest roster in WWE? Why aren't we adding more spice to our storylines? Why aren't we creating more storylines with new people? It feels like WWE doesn't know how to fill in these next few weeks of programming before the Netflix move, and are now reaching into what they know works with who they know will work. The problem with that is the staleness of it. If WWE cannot plan anything before Netflix besides Ripley and Morgan (where's IYO SKY, by the way?) and American Made versus Alpha Academy, then that is wholly on them.

As one of my esteemed colleagues will tell you, the thought of Ripley and Morgan going on until Royal Rumble is literally excruciating to think about. The thought of any of tonight's feuds — Rollins and Punk, American Made versus Alpha Academy, The Miz and The Final Testament against the Wyatt Sicks — going on until the Royal Rumble season (and possibly further, with how high-profile some of these stars are) is excruciating. Now is the time to build new stars to make an entertaining WrestleMania season. What are we doing here?

For a show that advertised two title matches, nothing really exciting happened.

Written by Angeline Phu