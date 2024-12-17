Dave Meltzer Discusses What WWE Fans Can Expect From The Rock In 2025

Much like the theory of Atlantis or the whereabouts of D.B. Cooper, The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 has become one of the great mysteries. After confronting Cody Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 40, many felt a Rhodes-Rock singles bout was a shoe in for a year later. But as fall has turned into winter, not one, but two reports have emerged suggesting Rock isn't in the plans for WrestleMania, though Rock would publicly deny one of them.

Now, the author of that first report is adding more information to the picture. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated on what fans could expect from Rock in 2025, which could include WrestleMania 41, "Raw's" debut on Netflix, or possibly none of the above.

"I don't know if he's showing up or not [at the Netflix premiere]," Meltzer said. "I would expect that he's going to be on that show in some form, but nobody's confirmed it or anything like that to me. I just figure it's a spot where Netflix is going to want him there, I think he's going to want to be there on the most viewed show, just for that. What he's going to do is going to depend on his schedule.

"If he's got something at Mania, I would expect he'll shoot the angle right there. And if he's not going to be at WrestleMania, wrestling...I'm sure he'll be at Mania, don't get me wrong. I'm sure that he'll be there that day. Whether he'll have a match is the question. And that just depends on, you know, him...But yeah. I don't know if he's going to wrestle at WrestleMania, and I think that January 6, when that first Netflix show is over, I think that we'll probably have an answer, I would think."

