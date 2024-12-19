Janel Grant Spokesperson Responds To Allegations About WWE Production Head Lee Fitting

After reports of sexual harassment allegations against WWE's Head of Media and Production, Lee Fitting, back when he was working as an executive for ESPN on "College GameDay," emerged on Wednesday, the spokesperson for Janel Grant, who is suing WWE and Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking, issued public a statement. According to The Athletic, Fitting was fired from ESPN after displaying a pattern of misconduct at work, often involving women.

Kendra Barkoff-Lamy released a statement on Fitting's alleged sexual misconduct and workplace harassment. She questioned how WWE could claim they are committed to improving culture within the company, but hire Fitting. The former ESPN executive joined the company at the beginning of 2024 after the exit of Kevin Dunn. Barkoff-Lamy called the allegations "extremely concerning."

"Revelations like this are why Janel Grant's lawyers sent a letter to WWE and Endeavor, urging them to release all current and former employees from their NDAs," she said. "The same old boys club who enabled Janel Grant's abuse are continuing to put alleged predators in leadership roles, and this pattern must change once and for all."

The Athletic reported that those who worked with Fitting said he had a habit of making sexual jokes and had other instances of inappropriate behavior, such as asking an ESPN employee if they'd like to get a hotel room with him. Employees said that the environment Fitting fostered resembled that of a college fraternity. After an HR investigation into Fitting, he was fired from the company in 2023. Fitting responded to the report on Wednesday, through a representative, and denied some of the allegations, and ignored others.