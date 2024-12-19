Backstage News On Kenny Omega's Imminent Return To AEW TV

After missing all of 2024 due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is on the verge of a return. Omega is currently set to take on NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, which will be Omega's first match in 13 months, but while his return to Japan will have to wait until 2025, his return to AEW might come sooner rather than later.

Fightful Select have reported that Omega is likely to appear in AEW before his trip to Japan in January, with many within AEW, and sources close to Omega, believing that the idea of potentially bringing him back at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28 has been discussed. It is unclear what Omega would do on the show if he does return, as the last idea the company had for him was to enter into a feud with Kazuchika Okada. It has also been reported that there were some internal discussions about potentially bringing Omega back at Full Gear on November 23, but Fightful was told that was never a confirmed plan.

AEW aired a vignette promoting Omega's return on the Holiday Bash edition of "AEW Dynamite," something that many people have been waiting for, as the company has made no mention of Omega's match with Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty. As far as why Omega is having his first match back in Japan rather than AEW, Fightful were told that it was done as goodwill gesture from AEW to NJPW to further strengthen the company's relationship, with AEW President Tony Khan giving the green light personally. Omega himself has also touched on this decision, citing wanting to repay NJPW for everything they have done for him throughout his career.