AEW Star Preparing To Return From Injury Spotted In New York City Ahead Of TV Tapings

A former Ring of Honor World Champion and AEW star who has been absent from television for well over a year was spotted in New York City ahead of AEW's TV tapings at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom, according to reports.

Fightful Select confirmed that Bandido is in the city where AEW will air ROH Final Battle on Friday, as well as tape "AEW Dynamite's" Christmas Day episode and "AEW Collision" over the weekend. Bandido has been out of action for 18 months after suffering a serious wrist injury during a match with Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Rampage" in June 2023. While he was initially only reported to be out around three months, the injury required two surgeries, which delayed Bandido's return to the ring. Reports began to circulate about his return back in October when Fightful and WrestlePurists reported he was "ready to go." AEW began hyping Bandido's return on the December 4 episode of "Dynamite," airing a western-style video vignette where a "$100,000 reward" was offered for the star on a wanted poster.

Bandido signed with AEW in November 2022 after competing against Chris Jericho, in his first reign as ROH World Champion, that September on an episode of "Dynamite." AEW President Tony Khan was reportedly a big fan of the masked star's performance. According to Bandido himself, Khan said he not only wanted him on the AEW roster, but "needed him" there. At the time, the length of his contract was not known.