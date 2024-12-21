WWE SmackDown 12/20/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Did WWE's creative team leave for winter break?

I ask that as both a joke and in earnest. When the most recent episode of "WWE Raw" turned out to be a flop (outside of a few key segments — congratulations, War Raiders), I didn't think the following episode of "WWE SmackDown" would be as bad. "SmackDown" has stronger performers on their roster and a more diverse assortment of storylines, so I felt like, even if "Raw" was a complete flop, surely something interesting will happen on "SmackDown."

Unfortunately, Friday's episode of the blue brand was even more of a can-miss show than "Raw." At least "Raw" had an upset victory and a title change — "SmackDown" had four matches with either predictable or upsetting finishes (one match was, dishonorably, both predictable and upsetting, so that's fun), and one title change that only exists because of a technicality. WWE's creative team must be on some sort of winter break or have released a bunch of writers from right underneath our noses, because the December 20 episode of "SmackDown" was made with equal parts nothing and disappointment.

Let's recap. The Bloodline won their six-person tag match. Cool, but did you really expect the ragtag team of LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews to take down The Bloodline? Then Carmelo Hayes won via count-out against Braun Strowman. Need I say yawn? We had Johnny Gargano taking a win over Alex Shelley after Tommaso Ciampa ran interference — expected — and a title retention for Bianca Belair and Naomi, which can only be considered a title change if you consider Naomi a new champion. No returns, no new faces, no upsets, nothing. I know that sometimes simplicity is key, but that's only when you have matches worth watching. If your match quality is, well, television-level, you can't really expect people to be thrilled about just two hours of ok wrestling. It feels like WWE's creative team is just phoning it in. They got the Netflix deal, and they're going to be extending "SmackDown" to three hours in a new deal with USA Network. Creatively, everything that isn't actively building up to the inaugural episodes of these new broadcasting deals can just be tossed to the side. Perhaps they're conserving their energy and good ideas for the Netflix/three hour timeslot move.

When you dissect that train of thought, though, the logic quickly falls off of the rails. You don't build hype for a monumental television/streaming move by having your episodes be bad and inconsequential — you do that by implementing stakes and changing the game to give people incentive to watch your product. If you want to hype something up, you don't put out bad TV and hope that people stick around in hopes of a huge payoff on the day of your new broadcasting move. You can't generate excitement for a new broadcasting move with trite, uninspired booking — not on Saturday Night's Main Event, not on "Raw," not on "SmackDown."

WWE's programming — all of it — is can-miss right now.

Written by Angeline Phu