Why WWE Raw's Move To Netflix Has Reportedly Caused Some Backstage Confusion

Two weeks remain before "WWE Raw" moves over to Netflix, and there's no question that the red brand's January 6 premiere is loaded to the brim with big time stars and matches. And yet, there are still some questions regarding what "Raw" on Netflix will look like. Perhaps most surprisingly, however, is that WWE talent has just as many questions as the fans do.

Fightful Select reports that several WWE talents remain in the dark regarding some "Raw" on Netflix details, most notably the show's length. "Raw's" runtime had been set for two hours during its final few months on the USA Network, after running at three hours for 12 years, but no concrete word has emerged on whether "Raw" would remain at two hours while on Netflix, or expand back to three.

Fightful stated they had inquired about "Raw's" runtime for months, but had yet to receive a firm answer. However, one WWE source noted that the runtime situation would be a bit more fluid on Netflix, which wouldn't have "hard outs" or broadcast obligations following "Raw" like the USA Network would. This echoes previous reports, which suggested that "Raw" wouldn't have a set runtime going forward, and could alternate between going shorter or longer depending on what the show required.

While there remains plenty of confusion on the "Raw" side, there is no such confusion for "SmackDown," which will remain on cable with the USA Network. Reports emerged last week revealing that "SmackDown" would be moving from two hours to three hours, starting with the January 3 episode. It will mark the first time "SmackDown" has run at three hours weekly in the show's 25 year history.