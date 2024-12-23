Ex-WWE Star Becky Lynch Spotted At Chicago Bears Game With Husband Seth Rollins

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch is certainly keeping busy these days, between earning a role in the "Stark Trek: Starfleet Academy" series on Paramount+, and appearing at a WWE/Netflix media event, seemingly signaling her WWE return was on the horizon. And this past Sunday, Lynch decided to keep busy by taking in some National Football League action, alongside a special someone.

Early Sunday afternoon, X user ChososHoso posted video of Lynch at Soldier Field with her husband, WWE star Seth Rollins, shortly before the Chicago Bears took on the Detroit Lions. The two were seen chatting it up with former Bears star Julius Peppers, with the three appearing to pose for a photo together before the video abruptly ended.

BECKY!!! LONG HAIR AT BEARS GAME! pic.twitter.com/ugXs75IUPh — ChososHoso (@Shadowed_Gates) December 22, 2024

Of all the NFL games Lynch and Rollins could've found themselves at, the Bears game would be the least surprising to most fans, as Rollins has long been open about his diehard fandom for the long suffering franchise. The couple have frequently attended Bears games in the past, including a 2019 Bears game against the Packers, shortly after the two had announced their engagement.

Alas, yesterday's game only produced more misery for Rollins and Lynch, as the Lions defeated the Bears 34-17. The loss, the Bears 9th straight, was another low in a season that began with hope thanks to the arrival of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, only for the team to disappoint, leading to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving. At 4-11, the Bears are poised for their fourth straight losing season, and their 7th losing season in the last 10 years.