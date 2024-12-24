WWE RAW 12/23/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

As we'll see going forward, there were several element of this week's pre-taped "Raw" that felt like they were just kind of going through the motions — but if that was the energy in the locker room, somebody forgot to tell Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. In addition to their main event match that closed the show (more on that later), Zayn and McIntyre also opened it, delivering a tremendous promo segment that was a fantastic reminder of why they're two of the best characters in wrestling heading into 2025.

McIntyre, who's been on a heater as a talker and character for more than a year now, kicked things off with what's become the standard for him: an angry, bitter promo about the moral failings of WWE's greatest heroes, and the hypocrisy of the fans who cheer for them. It's the kind of thing it feels like AEW should have gotten out of "Hangman" Adam Page during and after the Swerve Strickland feud — but there are two problems. The first is that Page can't cut these promos in front of a live AEW crowd that's still more likely to cheer him than boo him, especially because Page, like McIntyre, has a point. The heroes are former villains who did do bad things to other characters; Strickland invaded Page's home; Roman Reigns terrorized WWE for years. The heels' grievances are legitimate, which helps make them compelling and believable as characters — it's not that they haven't been wronged, it's that they responded in the wrong way.

The second problem for Page is that AEW doesn't have a passionate, believable babyface with both credibility and charisma to come out and make the only case there is to make against Heels With Valid Points. Yes, you were wronged. Things turned out bad for you. Life is hard. That doesn't make you unique. We've all been there, but the rest of us don't go around screaming and taking revenge on our co-workers because of it. That's where Sami Zayn is so valuable to WWE right now: as the ultimate babyface, who can speak truth to someone like Drew without coming across as condescending or inauthentic. Sami and Drew have been playing off each other since Jey Uso moved to "Raw" last year, and they have proven to be an absolutely perfect combination. Drew actually had a great rebuttal this week, calmly explaining why he and Sami aren't the same, why Sami doesn't understand. And of course, Sami has always had more heart than brains, so he challenges McIntyre to another match despite having lost to him time and time again.

Just really great, compelling stuff that both sets up the evening's main event and works in the service of a complex web of broader storylines. If WWE did everything this well, nobody would ever complain about it.

Written by Miles Schneiderman