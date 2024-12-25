WWE Writer Says Upcoming Show Will Be 'WrestleMania-Adjacent'

"WWE Raw" will move to Netflix in January 2025, and fans tuning into the show shouldn't expect another run-of-the-mill episode. In an interview with "Dead Meat Presents," WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee revealed that the Netflix premiere will be akin to the company's biggest event of the year, as the company is pulling out all of its tricks to make a great first impression on its new broadcast home.

"You guys should definitely try to go to that show," Fee said. "It's gonna be WrestleMania-adjacent. You have to go. If there's one show to go to, it's this one."

Lee isn't the only WWE employee who's hyped up the upcoming episode, which is scheduled to air on January 6. CM Punk claimed that "Raw" moving to Netflix is huge for the company as it will attract new fans and put the show in more homes across the globe. What's more, Punk will headline the episode in his long-awaited match against Seth Rollins, which is arguably worthy of a WrestleMania spotlight as both performers are bona fide main eventers who've been at odds with each other for a while now.

The premiere episode also promises to be a stacked affair, with stars such as Punk, Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns set or likely to appear. That's not all either, as John Cena will return to kick off his 2025 WWE retirement tour, and recent vignettes suggest that former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo will debut.