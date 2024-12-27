Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Think The Rock Should Take Familial Nickname In WWE
Former WWE stars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer have discussed the possibility of The Rock bringing back the High Chief name to the wrestling world.
Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that he hopes to see The Rock return ahead of WrestleMania for a full-time run and is "fully invested" in the storyline for at least a year. He advocated for the Hollywood star to adopt the High Chief nickname, which his grandfather Peter Maivia portrayed in wrestling.
"We haven't had a High Chief — High Chief Peter Maivia — and Rocky names himself, appoints himself the new High Chief of the Bloodline," said Ray. "I want to see him fully invested; not just a part-time role. And I want to see The Rock use his character, his star power, the amount of that spotlight he commands to get everybody else over."
Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the podcast, doesn't believe that The Rock should feature often, citing how he could use his status on the TKO Board of Directors as a reason to appear on WWE television whenever he desires. However, he agreed with Ray on The Rock using the High Chief character, explaining that the background of the character fits well with the real-life storyline of the Bloodline.
"I think that's [High Chief idea] amazing, I think that's a next-level idea because — if memory serves me correct — Peter Maivia was the one who brought Afa and Sika to the States. So if you really want to talk 'bloodline,' Rock is the only descendant of the natural, pure bloodline," said Dreamer.
Dreamer: The Rock could do a McMahon
Tommy Dreamer believes WWE could build on the WrestleMania 40 storyline by having Cody Rhodes and The Rock face off at WrestleMania 41. He explained how WWE might arrive at this scenario, emphasizing that The Rock could leverage his influence in TKO to get the match, similar to how Vince McMahon wielded his power in storyline during the Attitude Era.
"What I think is going to happen, 'Final Boss' is going to kick in. I do think that it's going to be Cody vs. The Rock at 'Mania. I do not think he needs to earn a shot at the Rumble because he's the boss," said Dreamer. "[He can be like] That Vince McMahon character, he can insert himself any way he wants. What made Vince such an evil heel during the Austin-Vince stuff is Vince used his power to put Austin in disadvantages, and I think that Final Boss character could do exactly the same."
Dreamer thinks there are many possibilities for The Rock upon his return, with the eventual payoff being a match between him and Roman Reigns.
"Then lead it to the High Chief and all that stuff, and again, eventually, Roman is the one; we also have John Cena coming back. I could see Final Boss, The Rock, being the world champion which would piss people off," Dreamer added.
The Rock made a surprise appearance return at the end of the Bad Blood show in October, but didn't say much. But, in a backstage promo, the veteran star stated that he was angry at what he had seen in WWE during his time away.
