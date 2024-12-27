Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Think The Rock Should Take Familial Nickname In WWE

Former WWE stars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer have discussed the possibility of The Rock bringing back the High Chief name to the wrestling world.

Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," said that he hopes to see The Rock return ahead of WrestleMania for a full-time run and is "fully invested" in the storyline for at least a year. He advocated for the Hollywood star to adopt the High Chief nickname, which his grandfather Peter Maivia portrayed in wrestling.

"We haven't had a High Chief — High Chief Peter Maivia — and Rocky names himself, appoints himself the new High Chief of the Bloodline," said Ray. "I want to see him fully invested; not just a part-time role. And I want to see The Rock use his character, his star power, the amount of that spotlight he commands to get everybody else over."

Tommy Dreamer, who was also on the podcast, doesn't believe that The Rock should feature often, citing how he could use his status on the TKO Board of Directors as a reason to appear on WWE television whenever he desires. However, he agreed with Ray on The Rock using the High Chief character, explaining that the background of the character fits well with the real-life storyline of the Bloodline.

"I think that's [High Chief idea] amazing, I think that's a next-level idea because — if memory serves me correct — Peter Maivia was the one who brought Afa and Sika to the States. So if you really want to talk 'bloodline,' Rock is the only descendant of the natural, pure bloodline," said Dreamer.