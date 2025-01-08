AEW Star Adam Copeland Explains His Approach To Injury Recovery

At AEW's 2024 Double or Nothing event, Adam Copeland broke his tibia after jumping off the top of a steel cage. Luckily, the 51-year-old had a Wolverine-like recovery and is now back in action with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR by his side. During a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," Copeland explained his overall approach to recovery, no matter what the injury.

"I really just look at every injury or every surgery as a challenge," Copeland said. "Then it gives you incentive, at least it does for me. That's how I've always kind of framed injuries in my mind. It's like okay it's another challenge, let's go. Then you almost find yourself enjoying the process of fighting and working with your body to get back from these things. And yeah, as you get older it gets harder, but I still strangely enjoy it. I'd rather not get injured, but I try to at least reframe it so that I can almost enjoy the process. I know that sounds masochistic almost."

Elsewhere in the interview, Copeland revealed that he was medically cleared to wrestle three months ago. Given the physical and mental damage of Hurricane Helene, however, his first priority was helping his family and local community around Asheville, North America. During this time, Copeland also took additional time to prepare himself for his eventual on-screen return, which came at AEW Worlds End.

Since his resurgence, Copeland has set his eyes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley with the intention of dethroning him. "The Rated R Superstar" has also teased the idea of pursuing the AEW Trios Championships with FTR.

