Matt Hardy Discusses Main Event Of WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

After what seems like an eternity, "WWE Raw" is finally set to make it's debut on Netflix tonight, chock full of questions of run-time and several big time matches, including Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. While both matches would be worthy of closing the show, WWE has decided to go with the latter, putting Punk and Rollins on last in a match that has been many years in the making, and is personal for both men.

That works just fine for one Matt Hardy. On the latest "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the former co-worker of both Punk and Rollins believes the match is the perfect main event for a show the size of "Raw's" Netflix premiere. He also thinks that both Punk and Rollins have done a great job building to the match.

"I dig it," Hardy said. "I thought both of them had great points. I thought both of them were very smart in the promos they delivered. And I loved the fact that they...really tried to put forth things that people know are true, people accept are true, and then they tried to blur the lines about 'You really don't know where fiction ends or fact starts.' I thought it was cool.

"Those are the things that are most compelling, and it's one of those things that...it goes to show everyone in the world even if there's somebody you don't necessarily like or you don't agree with or they're not your favorite person, if you can work with them and there is some sort of semblance of reality based on the story that you're creating together, it helps the whole story sell. It's good for business at the end of the day, and I think they're doing a great job."

