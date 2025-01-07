Kofi Kingston Disappointed By Reception From Celeb Guest At WWE Raw Netflix Debut

"WWE Raw's" premiere episode on Netflix last night was supposed to be a happy day, a time for celebration regarding this monumental moment in the promotion's history. And it was...at least for everyone that wasn't the New Day, who had what they felt should be a heartwarming moment snuffed out in an instant.

Unfortunately, WWE was able to capture this moment on camera and post it onto X for all to see. Earlier this morning, Kofi Kingston responded to the footage, stating "never meet your heroes..." The video shows why, as Kingston and Xavier Woods ran into "Boy Meets World" star and wrestling fan Danielle Fishel backstage.

While Woods and Kingston were immediately excited, it was clear from the start that "Topanga" had no interest in speaking to the duo. But just to make it clear, she emphatically told both Woods and Kingston that "New Day" sucks before storming off, leaving Woods and Kingston slack jawed and in disbelief.

Never meet your heroes... https://t.co/WnpfZjcmgA — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 7, 2025

Why Woods and Kingston were surprised by Fishel's reaction is kind of a mystery itself. After all, the duo have become the most hated men in wrestling over the past month, ever since they tore into stablemate Big E at New Day Appreciation Night on "Raw." While the moment did unify Woods and Kingston after months of tension, it has done little to endear them to anyone else.

Alas, the bad news doesn't stop there for New Day, as they not only got the cold shoulder from "Topanga," but didn't even get to wrestle on "Raw's" Netflix debut. Woods and Kingston had been scheduled to team up against Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner on the show, believe by many to be former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo. Instead, the match never took place.